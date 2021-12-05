PBDS Baru president says won’t join forces with Aspirasi in Sarawak election

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 5 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has decided not to form a pact with Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) for the upcoming state election.

PBDS president Bobby William said no formal agreement was signed by the two parties to form the pack under the Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Gasak) banner.

“So, in this election, we are expected to clash against each other in some seats,” Bobby told reporters today when asked if PBDS and Aspirasi have formed an election pack.

Bobby said PBDS will field candidates in 15 seats, most of which are rural and Dayak-majority seats.

He added he will contest in Senadin, one of the three seats under the Miri parliamentary seats, in the election.

Bobby said party deputy president Major (Rtd) Moses Ripai will contest in Pelagus, secretary-general Julius Enchana anak Jasper in Dudong and treasurer-general Sai Malaka in Katibas.

He said all the candidates are self-funded as the party has limited funds available at its disposal.

Bobby urged the Dayak community to support PBDS in the state election, saying that it is a party that truly belongs to them.