KOTA KINABALU, April 24 — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 15 months’ jail and fined RM2,000 or three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for stealing a car under the pretext of buying it.

Aedan Dylan John pleaded guilty before Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus to stealing a Perodua Kenari EZ (Auto) from one Soong Che Wai, at about 1.30pm on March 30, this year, at a taxi parking area of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

The charge under Section 379A of the Penal Code carries a jail term of between one and seven years and a fine, on conviction.

The court heard from the prosecution that Aedan had contacted the owner via WhatsApp after seeing an advertisement for a Perodua Kenari listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace for RM9,500.

He later met the owner at a house in Putatan to inspect the vehicle and agreed to purchase it.

Aedan then persuaded the owner to go to the airport, claiming he needed to withdraw cash from an ATM to make payment.

He asked to test-drive the car and requested that they travel separately.

However, when arriving at the airport, Aedan drove off with the vehicle and fled the scene.

The owner later discovered that his phone number had been blocked by Aedan.

Police arrested Aedan on April 3, at 4.30pm in Sipitang.

The stolen vehicle and its key were recovered following the arrest.

An identification parade was later conducted, during which the complainant positively identified Aedan.

The vehicle was also identified based on matching chassis details.

The court ordered Aedan to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest.

In another case, Aedan claimed trial to a charge of dishonestly misappropriating a car belonging to a company.

Aedan was accused of selling a Perodua Myvi owned by Seri Pancar Engineering Sdn Bhd to another individual at the UTC building, Jalan Belia, Off Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, here, on March 12, this year.

The charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of between six months and five years, with whipping, and may also include a fine, on conviction.

The prosecution in applying for a pre-trial case manangement (PTCM) proposed bail at RM10,000.

The court fixed June 22 for PTCM pre-trial and granted bail of RM6,000 in two sureties.

Inspector Alia Nuurlysa Adnan prosecuted. — Daily Express