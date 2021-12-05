MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms expected in several areas in Sarawak on nomination day tomorrow

Pedestrians walking on the sidewalk while holding umbrellas in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts thunderstorms in several areas in Sarawak on the nomination day of the 12th state election tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, via its website today, said heavy rain is expected in one of two places in the interior of the state in the morning while thunderstorms are expected in one or two areas in the evening.

Apart from that, rain is also expected in one or two areas in the interior in the evening.

A total of 82 nomination centres will be open statewide from 9am tomorrow.

The Election Commission (EC) has set December 14 for early voting and December 18 for polling.

In the meantime, the EC, on its official website today, suggested certain times for voters to go out and cast their ballots so as to better control the number of people heading to the polling centres at any one time.

“The suggested times are from 7.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 11.30am; 11.30am to 1.30pm; 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and 3.30pm to 5pm,” the EC said.

The EC said voters could check their information through the mySPR Semak application or at the Semakan Daftar Pemilih SPR portal. — Bernama