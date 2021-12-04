Sarawak polls: BN says GPS does not need outside help to get mandate of Sarawakians

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan says GPS does not need outside help in the 12th Sarawak state election. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Dec 4 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) does not need outside help in the 12th Sarawak state election because the coalition's leaders are more than capable of securing the mandate of Sarawakians, said Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Thus, he said BN will not be utilising its machinery for the election.

“But if there is a need for some BN leaders to help (out), we are always there. But at the moment, no, because we feel and we think that the leadership of GPS is good enough to manage this state election and gain the trust of the people of Sarawak themselves,” he said.

He told this at a media conference here today which was also attended by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Mohamed said the visit of BN leaders to Sarawak was aimed at giving moral support to Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the leader of GPS, in facing the election.

He said this is the first time that BN, of which Umno is the backbone, would not be officially participating in the Sarawak state election.

“I hope the people of Sarawak will give a big mandate to GPS in this election. There must be stability if we want development and prosperity,” he said.

Mohamad also stressed that the use of the BN flag and logo are not allowed in campaigning in the polls.

BN would lodge a report with the Election Commission (EC) if any political party or individual used the party's symbol in campaigning in the election, he said.

“Apart from GPS, we do not have any parties that are friendly with Barisan Nasional. So we do not allow anyone to use the (BN's) Dacing (balanced scale) symbol because Barisan Nasional is not participating in this Sarawak state election,” he added.

GPS component parties previously contested under the BN banner but they left the federal coalition after the 14th general election (GE14) held in May 2018.

Nomination is on Monday (December 6), early voting on December 14 and polling on December 18. ― Bernama