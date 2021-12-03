Sarawak polls: DAP says it welcomes PKR’s decision to avoid clash

Sarawk DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen urged PKR to work together to maximise efforts to capture as many seats as possible in the state election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SIBU, Dec 3 — Sarawak DAP has welcomed Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s decision to contest in 27 seats to avoid PKR-DAP clash in the 12th Sarawak state election on December 18.

“Let’s work together to maximise our efforts to capture as many seats as possible in the coming state elections,” said state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen after presenting appointment letters to its candidates in Bawang Assan and Dudong at its Sibu office today.

Chong announced Amy Lau, 30, as the party’s candidate for the Bawang Assan seat while Paul Ling, 39 will compete in Dudong.

PKR today announced that it would field candidates in 27 seats instead of its earlier plan of 49 seats.

During the announcement in Kuching today, Sarawak PKR secretary Joshua Jabeng said their main focus was to contest only the seats where they have higher chances of winning. — Bernama