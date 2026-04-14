KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The government today introduced a rail-focused relief package offering discounted fares and new monthly pass options in an effort to cushion Malaysians from rising commuting costs linked to fuel prices.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the initiative is aimed at encouraging greater use of public transport, particularly rail, while improving affordability for daily commuters.

Under the scheme, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide a 30 per cent discount on Electric Train Service (ETS) tickets across all routes, as well as reduced fares for the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) service on the JB Sentral–Tumpat line.

“The discount applies for travel from Monday to Thursday, excluding school holidays and public holidays, in a move aimed at managing demand while promoting more consistent ridership.

“Passengers will need to use a promotional code, to be released by KTMB, for bookings made between April 15 and April 30, with travel valid until October 14, 2026,” Loke told a press conference here today.

However, the discount does not apply to ETS business class tickets, first-class and sleeper services on ERT or concession ticket holders.

Alongside this, a targeted monthly travel pass will be offered by the Express Rail Link (ERL), with savings up to 90 per cent.

These include the MyPutrajaya pass for civil servants working or living in Putrajaya, and the MyKLIA pass for Malaysians employed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminals.

“Both passes provide unlimited travel within the validity period, significantly reducing commuting costs for frequent users.

“The combined measures reflect a broader strategy to strengthen rail as a primary mode of transport, helping Malaysians manage expenses while supporting a more sustainable and efficient public transport system,” Loke said.

He added that the public could plan ahead and take advantage of the incentives offered under the campaign.