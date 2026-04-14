KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — For many Malaysians, the memory of building Gundam plastic model kits, or Gunpla, after school is a cherished one. Decades before social media, it was a beloved pastime that continues to thrive today.

Originating from the 1979 TV series Mobile Suit Gundam, the franchise about giant "mecha" robots has become a global cultural phenomenon.

Now, its passionate Malaysian fanbase is being celebrated with the opening of The Gundam Base Malaysia, a permanent flagship store at Fahrenheit88.

The store, a collaboration between Bandai Namco Asia and local distributor Litt Tak Sdn Bhd, officially launched today after a successful pop-up run last July.

The grand opening was attended by Bandai Spirits Director Takahiro Mizuno, Litt Tak Executive Director Tan Ee Chian, and Fahrenheit88 CEO Datuk Joyce Yap Soh Ching. A striking 1.8-metre RX-78-2 Gundam statue greets visitors at the entrance.

Mizuno noted that the store is part of a global expansion to share the world of Gundam.

“The concept of this store is not just to sell Gunpla kits, but it’s also a way to convey the appeal of Gundam to all people,” he said.

A visitor takes a photo of assembled Gunpla models on display inside the newly opened Gundam Base brand store at Fahrenheit88 in Kuala Lumpur on April 14, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Tan added that the store is an "important milestone" that provides Malaysia’s passionate community with a "dedicated hub where they can access authentic products, discover exclusive releases, and connect with fellow enthusiasts."

Inside, fans will find a wide range of Gunpla kits for all skill levels, from Entry Grade to Perfect Grade, including several exclusive models released for the first time in Malaysia.

The store also features a photo booth for an immersive fan experience.

Acknowledging that interest in model kits is fading in the digital age, Tan announced a key initiative to nurture the next generation. Starting April 20, the store will host free daily workshops where beginners and children can learn to build Gunpla.

“We have to start to get young people interested, and it's a good opportunity to get them away from mobile phones and desktops,” Tan said.

The Kuala Lumpur outlet joins a growing network of Gundam Base stores across Asia. Tan also hinted at future expansion within Malaysia, with potential locations in Penang or East Malaysia, depending on the flagship store's success.

Fans pose with their newly purchased Gunpla model kits in front of a themed photo wall during the opening of the first Gundam Base brand store at Fahrenheit88 in Malaysia. April 14, 2026—Picture by Raymond Manuel

The arrival of The Gundam Base represents more than just a retail opening; it's a revival of passion for longtime fans and a gateway for newcomers to discover the art of Gunpla and the enduring legacy of the Gundam franchise.

The Gundam Base Malaysia is located at Fahrenheit88 and is open daily from 10am to 10pm.