Sarawak police chief: 5,522 policemen on duty for state election

KUCHING, Dec 3 — A total of 5,522 members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including officers, will be on duty on nomination day and throughout the 12th Sarawak state election campaign period up to polling day.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said there will also be 47 Op Cantas teams to be set up by the State Criminal Investigation Department during the period.

“Other PDRM teams, are also for the nomination day and the campaign period. They include the Light Strike Force, Public Order and Riot Unit, Air Monitoring Team and four drone units from the Sarawak police contingent Air Operations Team.

“The Sarawak police wish to advise candidates and parties contesting in the election to always abide by the laws and stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure the nomination process and the campaign for the state run smoothly and safely without any untoward incidents,” he said in a statement today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set December 18 as polling day for the Sarawak state election with nomination day on December 6. Early voting is on December 14. — Bernama