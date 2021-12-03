Putrajaya may make Covid-19 booster shots compulsory as full vax status for some

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government is considering making vaccine booster doses a requirement for certain groups of people for them to qualify as fully vaccinated. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The government is considering making vaccine booster doses a requirement for certain groups of people for them to qualify as fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said discussions are still ongoing and that a decision is likely to be announced next week.

“Maybe for certain groups of people, a full vaccination status requires a booster vaccination, but there is no decision on the matter and we are still discussing and by next week we will have an announcement,” he told a news conference today.

Previously, Khairy said the government still defined fully vaccinated individuals as those who have received two doses of the vaccines from Malaysia’s accepted vaccine portfolio and have no health problems.

In Malaysia, all individuals aged 18 years’ old and above are eligible to receive boosters between three and six months after full vaccination, depending on the type of vaccine they received.

Malaysia has also included the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines for use as boosters along with the Pfizer vaccines.

During the press conference today, Khairy also said the government will initiate a much more aggressive vaccination campaign to especially target people who have yet to receive their primer dose of vaccine.

The campaign will also focus on undocumented migrant workers, Khairy said.