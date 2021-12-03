MetMalaysia: Continuous heavy rain in Kelantan, Terengganu until tomorrow

Rain clouds over George Town in Penang, December 2, 2021. MetMalaysia has issued an Orange level bad weather warning with continuous heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu until tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an Orange level bad weather warning with continuous heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu until tomorrow.

In a statement, today, MetMalaysia said continuous heavy rain is expected in Kelantan in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh as well as Kuala Krai while the locations in Terengganu are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu.

In the statement, a yellow level continuous rain warning was issued for Gua Musang (Kelantan), Kuantan, Pekan, Rompin (Pahang) as well as in Mersing and Kota Tinggi (Johor).

A warning for continuous rain from December 5-7 was issued for Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong in Sarawak.

MetMalaysia also said that north-easterly winds with the potential to bring continuous rain and strong winds can cause floods in low-lying areas in locations involved. — Bernama