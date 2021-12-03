Duo dead after vehicles buried in Cameron Highlands landslide, cops confirm

Search and rescue personnel recover the body of an MPV driver who was buried under the landslide in Cameron Highlands, December 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 3 — Two men died in a landslide on the FT 185, Km 27.10 Jalan Simpang Pulau-Blue Valley here, yesterday.

According to the Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, who was at the location, the dead were lorry driver Muhammad Hafiz Hamdi, 31, while the other was the driver of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), in his 50s, whose identity had not been ascertained.

According to a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the lorry driver had responded on the evening of the incident during an effort to rescue him but he was confirmed to have died.

After almost seven hours of search and rescue operation, the rescue team had succeeded in extricating both the bodies from the two vehicles in the landslide last night at about 10pm to be taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for post mortem and claims by the next-of-kin.

The vegetable lorry driver was heading to Simpang Pulai from Cameron Highlands while the MPV driver was going to Penang from Gua Musang, Kelantan.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transportation Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said continuous rain caused the landslide at the cut slope area on the route.

“The landslide occurred along a 100-metre stretch and the main route to Cameron Highlands is not safe for all types of vehicles and is still under the control of the concessionaire. — Bernama