CovidNow: 22.7 million adults in Malaysia fully vaccinated

Syringes used for Covid-19 vaccinations are pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — A total of 22,707,144 individuals or 97 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.4 per cent of the adult population, or 23,039,780 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 86.3 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and17, or 2,716,048 individuals, have completed the vaccination, while 89.8 per cent or 2,826,761 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 150,357 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 8,649 doses as second dose, 5,408 first dose and 136,300 as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 53,828,128 doses of the vaccine, including 2,728,294 booster doses, having being administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday. — Bernama