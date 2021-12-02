Sabah CM to table 2022 state budget tomorrow

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor receiving the text Sabah Budget 2022 speech from state Finance Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Rusdin Riman at Menara Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu, December 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — The Sabah 2022 Budget which will determine the state’s financial direction next year is scheduled to be tabled at the 16th State Legislative Assembly here, tomorrow.

Chief Minister’s Department, in a statement today, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor who is also the state finance minister would table the budget.

Hajiji today received the text of the budget speech from state Finance Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Rusdin Riman at his office at the ministry in Menara Kinabalu, the statement read.

Also present were Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Masidi Manjun who is also state Local Government and Housing Minister, as well as assistant ministers Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan and Jasnih Daya. — Bernama