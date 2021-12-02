Don’t hang election materials on electrical posts, parties contesting in Sarawak election told

Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags are pictured in Merlimau, Melaka, November 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 2 — Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) utility arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) today warned political parties and their workers not to place their election materials and banners on electrical posts during the campaign period in the state election.

Its chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee said placing such materials on electrical poles or overhead lines and substations is dangerous and can lead to outages and injuries.

“The company’s personnel will take down banners and buntings without prior notice should the location of display be considered dangerous to the public,” he said in a statement issued ahead of the campaign period beginning on December 6.

He said it is observed that electricity poles were used to hang campaign materials in the past elections.

“There is a risk of electrocution if campaign workers hanging the materials come close to our overhead lines and can cause serious injuries or worse, death,” he added.

Lau said close contact with electrical equipment can also result in an electrical flash-over, adding that this will cause disruption of electricity supply to customers.

“The billboards should not be located anywhere near our overhead lines and substations in case of contact during strong winds.

“We need to take these measures seriously and seek cooperation from the participating parties to refrain from hanging their campaign materials near our facilities,” Lau said.

He said Sesco will write letters to the Election Commission and the political parties emphasising on the importance of this matter.

The 12-day campaign period for the 12th state election starts immediately after the nomination of candidates is over on December 6.

Polling has been fixed for December 18.