CovidNow: 97pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

A nurse is seen preparing a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be distributed via a syringe at the Precinct 18 Putrajaya Health Clinic, March , 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A total of 22,698,593 individuals or 97 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.4 per cent or 23,034,278 of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 86.2 per cent or 2,712,550 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years had completed their vaccination, while 89.8 per cent or 2,824,704 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 142,607 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 7,347 of them as the second dose, 4,744 the first dose and 130,516 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (NIP) to 53,671,277 doses.

As for the booster dose, a total of 2,590,730 doses have been dispensed. — Bernama



