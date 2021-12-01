MetMalaysia: Continuous rain expected in Terengganu, Kelantan from tomorrow

Pedestrians walking on the sidewalk while holding umbrellas in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2021. In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas involved in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow alert weather warning of continuous rain in Terengganu and several areas in Kelantan for two days starting tomorrow.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas involved in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

It added that wind from the north-east was expected to bring continuous rain and strong winds that could cause floods in low-lying areas. — Bernama