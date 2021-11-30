Tuan Ibrahim: PAS to use Sarawak polls to gauge GE15 readiness

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says the party’s decision to contest in the 12th Sarawak state election will be used to gauge the PAS machinery’s preparations to face GE15. — Bernama pic

BANGI, Nov 30 ― PAS’ decision to contest in the 12th Sarawak state election will be used to gauge the PAS machinery’s preparations to face the 15th general election (GE15), said its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Environment and Water, said PAS' decision to contest in the Sarawak polls was not to oppose the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) but it was more to measure PAS’ work.

“The measure of politics is the election. If there is no election, (how) do we want to measure our work, community acceptance and readiness to face new norms,” he told reporters after officiating the Sungai Langat Trail under the National River Trails project today.

He said that PAS would not contest 11 seats as in the previous Sarawak polls.

“The number of seats is still under review but it will not be 11 seats,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set December 18 as the polling day for the Sarawak PRN, the nomination day is on December 6, and the early voting is on December 14.

Bersatu and Barisan Nasional (BN) are reportedly not going to field candidates in the upcoming polls.

On Nov 28, GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg was reported to have said that the decision of the two parties demonstrated a positive spirit as fellow partners in the federal government and was confident the decision was made because the leaders of the two parties understood the Sarawak political situation. ― Bernama