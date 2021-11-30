PUNB has helped 11,564 Bumiputera entrepreneurs since its formation, says chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― A total of 11,564 Bumiputera entrepreneurs, involving 8,086 companies, have been successfully helped and developed with the approval of RM3.5 billion in financing since the formation of Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB).

Chairman Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris said PUNB, which was set up on July 17, 1991, has provided various financial and corporate support initiatives in the 30 years of its existence.

PUNB started with integrated entrepreneurial packages formulated specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as financing packages for Bumiputera retailers called PROSPER.

“PUNB strategies will be intensified with the introduction of entrepreneurial training programmes targeted at youths. The mentor-mentee programme, known as JOM JADI PERANTIS or JUMPER, aims to give exposure to graduates about the business world,” he said during the Dream Inspiration Icon Ceremony organised by PUNB.

Apart from financing, PUNB also offers rentals of business premises to provide Bumiputera entrepreneurs to run their business at strategic locations at competitive rental rates while PROSPER Global helps Bumiputera businesses penetrate global markets.

Since the pandemic, PUNB has channelled moratorium aid worth RM265 million and discounts on business premises of RM13.45 million (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2021) under its #InisiatifPrihatinPUNB.

The agency has also introduced the Bumiputera Relief Financing (BRF) initiative, helping Bumiputera enterprises that have been affected by the pandemic and which has helped 729 entrepreneurs with financing worth RM218.2 million.

PUNB also has another scheme for entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19 called (SPUR) which has helped 73 entrepreneurs with the disbursement of financing worth RM5.45 million. ― Bernama