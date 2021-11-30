In Shah Alam, P Ramlee’s grandson among three acquitted of drug trafficking

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor ordered Zakaria Nasir, 30, who is P. Ramlee’s grandson; Mohd Faizul Zulkipli, 37, and Mohammad Saifuddin Darmawan, 34, to be released after finding the prosecution having failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubts. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 30 — The grandson of Malaysian screen legend Tan Sri P Ramlee was among three men who escaped the gallows after the High Court here today acquitted them on a drug trafficking charge.

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor ordered Zakaria Nasir, 30, who is P. Ramlee’s grandson; Mohd Faizul Zulkipli, 37, and Mohammad Saifuddin Darmawan, 34, to be released after finding the prosecution having failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubts.

The three men were jointly charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act with trafficking in 4,678.5 gm of the drug at an apartment in Puchong at about 3.50pm on January 15, 2018.

Zakaria Nasir was represented by lawyers Latheefa Koya and Zaid Malek, while Mohd Faizul was represented by lawyers Rajpal Singh and Phan Yantong Nur Sarah, and Mohammad Saifuddin by lawyer Dir Kheizwan Ab Halim @ Kamaruddin.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohammed Heikal Ismail. — Bernama