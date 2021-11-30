Bersatu to assist GPS in Sarawak state election, says party sec-gen

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin says the party intends to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in campaigning during the election. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Nov 30 — Although Bersatu has stated its intention to not contest in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election, the party intends to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in campaigning during the election, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

“We have been working together since the day we took over the federal government.

“GPS is a friendly party to us. There’s nothing wrong for us to support a party friendly to Perikatan Nasional (PN),” Hamzah, who is also PN secretary-general, said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set December 18 as the polling day for the Sarawak state election, and December 6 for nominations, while early voting is on December 14.

Bersatu and Barisan Nasional (BN) have stated that they are not going to field candidates in the upcoming polls. — Bernama