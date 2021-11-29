SDMC: New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak back to two digits

Health worker administering Covid-19 test on a resident in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Nov 29 — The number of Covid-19 new cases in Sarawak continued to show a decline when it returned to two digits today, with 98 cases recorded compared to 158 yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said that of the new cases, only five had lung infection and requiring respiratory support while 93 cases had mild or no symptoms.

“Among the areas recording a high number of cases today are Kuching with 34 cases, followed by Miri (17), Sibu (12) and Lawas (10), bringing the cumulative number in Sarawak to 250,622,” it said.

Besides that, two more deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the state today. — Bernama