Police bust drug syndicate, seize drugs and assets worth over RM10m in series of raids in Selangor

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain (2nd right) with the seized drugs at the Selangor contingent police headquarters in Shah Alam, November 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — Police busted a drug processing and distribution syndicate with the arrest of 10 men through six raids around Selangor on November 22.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Razarudin Husain said police thwarted the activities of the syndicate, which had been active for the past six months, through simultaneous raids in collaboration with the Selangor NCID between 12.10pm and 4.30pm around Gombak and Puchong.

During the raid, police also uncovered drug-processing activities at a shophouse in Bukit Puchong.

“We managed to seize 19.7kg of heroin-base drugs; 43.1kg of heroin; 3.2kg of ecstasy pills and 110kg of MDMA powder (party drug) estimated to be worth RM8.09 million,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today, with Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed also present.

Razarudin said the supply of drugs was believed to have been brought in from neighbouring countries.

In addition, he said police confiscated various assets, including luxury vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and cash amounting to RM2.039 million.

“The total value of the seizure was estimated to be worth over RM10 million,” he said.

Razarudin said one of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine while eight of them had previous drug and criminal records.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and all the suspects had been remanded for five to 11 days from November 23. — Bernama