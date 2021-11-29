King confers awards on 210 military personnel including Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs

The King with Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (2nd left) at Istana Negara, November 29, 2021. Also present were (from left) Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera (PGAT) award to Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

Zamrose headed the list of 210 award recipients at the investiture ceremony for military service (DKAT) held at the Balairong Seri (Throne Room), Istana Negara here.

His Majesty also conferred the PGAT award to Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also present to accompany Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

At the ceremony, His Majesty also conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Angkatan Tentera (PSAT) award to 31 recipients, Pahlawan Angkatan Tentera (56), Kesatria Angkatan Tentera (67) and Bentara Angkatan Tentera (53).

The DKAT awards were conferred to qualified officers and personnel of other ranks for their contribution and sacrifices in the ATM service.

The last time the DKAT ceremony took place was in 2019 and it could not be held last year following the Covid-19 outbreak around the world.

The ceremony was conducted with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Also present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz. — Bernama