Housing Ministry: RM22m spent out of RM69m allocated for strata housing issues, says Housing Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry has spent a total of RM22 million out of RM69 million allocated to solve issues faced by occupants of strata housing this year, Parliament was told today.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said that there were 19,911 complaints of strata housing issues received by 67 Commissioner of Buildings (CoB) nationwide, barring Sabah and Sarawak, in 2020.

“Among the categories of complaints we received were maintenance and damage of buildings, meetings and choosing of management bodies, building administration and management, as well as monetary issues.

“Of the total issues, 19,719 or 99.04pc were solved by CoBs, while remaining 192 complaints or 0.96 per cent are in various stages of being solved,” the Maran MP said in the Dewan Rakuat.

He added that the five “states” with the highest number of complaints were Selangor with 9,185 cases, the Federal Territories with 5,362 cases, Johor with 2,215 cases, Penang with 2,149 cases, and Negri Sembilan with 274 cases.

He was replying Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun who wanted to know the status of complaints made by occupants of strata housing, and Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon who asked where the money spent on such issues was going.