CovidNow: Nearly 86pc of Malaysia’s adolescents fully vaccinated

Rickneshwaran Govindasamy, from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan ACS Ipoh, receives his Covid-19 jab at the Kinta Town Hall in Batu Gajah September 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A total of 2,702,748 or 85.9 per cent of the country’s adolescent population aged 12 to 17 have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health through the CovidNow website, 2,818,165 individuals or 89.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,659,382 individuals or 96.8 per cent have completed their vaccination, while another 23,006,300 or 98.3 per cent received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 42,010 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday with 2,030 as the first dose, 3,214 the second and 36,766 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (NIP) so far to 53,231,117 doses. — Bernama