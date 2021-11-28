Khairy: Govt yet to decide on Covid-19 booster shot requirement for ‘fully vaccinated’ status

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin addresses reporters during a press conference at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur November 16, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The government has yet to decide on whether to make Covid-19 booster shots a condition for individuals to be considered fully vaccinated, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the Health Ministry was currently conducting a study based on the experience of other countries which had made booster shots a condition for complete vaccination.

“Our experts are also looking into the effectiveness (of booster shots) and they will make recommendations to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force — Booster (CITF-B).

“If we find that the number of cases, hospitalisation rate and deaths are increasing due to the people’s reluctance to receive booster doses, and it becomes an international norm to require both primer series and booster shots to be considered full vaccinated, then we will make a similar decision but (as for now) we haven’t,” he said when interviewed on Astro Awani’s Agenda Awani programme tonight.

Khairy said currently, the government still recognised as fully vaccinated individuals those who have received two doses of the AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccine and with no health problems. — Bernama