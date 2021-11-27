Sultan of Selangor confers state awards on 57 recipients

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin arrive for the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with his 75th birthday celebration at Istana Alam Shah, November 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, Nov 27 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today conferred awards, honours and medals on 57 recipients at an investiture ceremony held in conjunction with his 75th birthday celebration at Istana Alam Shah here.

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari were also present at the first day of the ceremony.

Heading the list of recipients was Selangor Royal Council member Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda who was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Kedua (D.K II) award.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Army Chief Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain were the two recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (SPMS), which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

The Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (SSIS) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Setia’ was conferred on former education director-general Datuk Habibah Abdul Rahim and Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department director-general and Syariah chief judge Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

On Dec 10, 2020 Sultan Sharafuddin in a statement via the official Facebook of Istana Selangor @Selangor Royal Office said, he had decided not to hold any ceremony in conjunction with his birthday celebration and the investiture ceremony would be on a date to be set depending on the current Covid-19 situation.

In conjunction with the Ruler’s 75th birthday celebration on Dec 11 last year, Sultan Sharafuddin had conferred the Darjah Kerabat Yang Amat Dihormati (DK) on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who led the list of 180 recipients of state honours.

The award for Al-Sultan Abdullah was presented at a ceremony held at Istana Negara on April 8. — Bernama