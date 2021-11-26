Zizie Izette received RM2.2m for introducing investment agents to Bung Moktar, says witness

The 24th prosecution witness said together with another Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, he had handed over the money to the actress at Public Bank’s Taman Melawati branch here in June 2015. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Sessions Court here today was told that Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad had received RM2.2 million in cash for introducing Public Mutual Berhad investment agents to her husband for Felcra to invest RM150 million in unit trust products.

Public Mutual Berhad investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 43, said usually, the introduction fee would be given to individuals who introduced investment agents to customers.

“We do not set any rate (for introduction fee) but it is based on discretion (between the agent and individual). We decided to give (introduction money) to Datin Seri Zizie for introducing us to Datuk Seri Bung,” he said.

Madhi, who is a key witness in the case, said this during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutors Mohd Sophian Zakaria and Law Chin How, in the corruption trial involving the Kinabatangan member of parliament and his wife.

The 24th prosecution witness said together with another Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, he had handed over the money to the actress at Public Bank’s Taman Melawati branch here in June 2015.

“On that day, Puan Norhaili and I were at the bank (Public Bank) but Puan Norhaili was there for a short period of time because she had other matters, so during the transaction, only Datin Seri Zizie and I were at the bank until the process was completed.

“The introduction fee payment was made by me (after) withdrawing the money in cash and a Public Bank representative handed it over to Datin Seri Zizie,” he said.

Madhi said prior to the money handover, the bank had informed him that the initial amount he intended to withdraw was insufficient and he could only withdraw RM2.2 million.

To a question from Law on how much money the witness had initially asked for, Madhi said: “I don’t remember how much we asked for but the sum withdrawn by Public Bank was RM2.2 million.”

Law: Before this, you (Madhi) said you will pay an introduction fee of RM2.5 million and above to Datin Seri Zizie but the bank said you can only withdraw RM2.2 million. (So) what about the rest?

Madhi: The rest was paid to Datin Seri Zizie by opening an investment account with Public Mutual Berhad as requested by her.

The witness said to open the investment account in Zizie Izette’s name, he and Norhaili had to hand over the balance of the introduction money in the form of cheques in the name of Public Mutual.

“A total of two cheques were issued to Datin Seri Zizie, one of which amounted to over RM200,000 and the other one from Puan Norhaili where the amount to open the account was approximately RM600,000 to RM700,000,” he said.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar pleaded not guilty to two charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to obtain Felcra’s approval to invest RM150 million in the Public Mutual unit trust.

Bung Moktar, 63, as the then non-executive chairman of Felcra Berhad, was charged with accepting the bribes from Madhi through Zizie Izette at Public Bank’s Taman Melawati branch here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

He also pleaded not guilty to accepting a cash bribe of RM335,500 from Norhaili under the name of Zizie Izette for the same reason, at the same place on June 19, 2015.

Zizie Izette, 43, also pleaded not guilty to three charges of abetting her husband on the same matter at the same place, date and time.

The trial before Judge Rozina Ayob continues on December 7. — Bernama