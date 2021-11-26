Selangor tables RM2.34b budget for 2022

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari tables the Selangor budget for 2022 at Bangunan Dewan Negeri Selangor, Shah Alam, November 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 — The Selangor government today tabled a RM2.34 billion state budget for 2022, of which an allocation of RM1.22 billion or 52 per cent is for administrative expenses while the remaining RM1.12 billion is for development expenditure.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said there would be a budget deficit of RM293 million based on the state’s projected revenue of RM2.05 billion and total estimated expenditure of RM2.34 billion.

“This deficit is larger than that in 2021 as we want to to provide a substantive developmental allocation to strengthen the post-Covid-19 pandemic economic drive and develop a state that can withstand the test of time in various aspects,” he said.

Amirudin said Selangor Budget 2022 comprised five core areas: driving high-impact economic growth and increasing delivery efficiency; developing a caring society and social wellbeing; strengthening Selangor’s public health agenda; ensuring a green environment and sustainable development; and optimising smart technology and digitalisation. — Bernama