Melaka CM Sulaiman unveils state exco line-up

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali greets staff after clocking in as chief minister at Kompleks Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 26 — Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali today announced his new line-up of state executive councillors after being sworn into office following Barisan Nasional’s major win in the state election last Saturday.

“The line-up is a combination of old and new faces from various backgrounds and professions, and is the best line-up to help develop and prosper the people and the state in the next five years,” he announced at a special press conference at Seri Negeri here today.

According to the list, which has been consented by the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Sulaiman will also be holding the portfolio of Economic Planning, Finance, Land Development, Government-Linked Companies and Religious Affairs.

Two old faces — Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis maintained his portfolio of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, while Datuk Rahmad Mariman was given a new portfolio of Works, Transport, Public Amenities, Infrastructure and Flood Management.

Eight new faces were also appointed to the line-up including former State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Rauf Yusof.

The full line-up of the Melaka state executive council and their portfolios are as follows: