Health Ministry confirms no deaths directly linked to Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia

People receive their Covid-19 booster jabs at the UEM Learning Centre in Petaling Jaya, November 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Health Ministry (MoH) confirmed no primary or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has directly led to any fatalities in Malaysia.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the ministry will always be transparent about the situation in the country in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For now, no death was directly caused by the vaccine, whether primary series or booster dose l.

“But should there be any confirmed case by the ministry’s committees, we will duly inform the public,” he said during a press conference today.

Following questions on the safety of the vaccine, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the cause of death of MoH senior principal assistant director Dr Chai Koh Meow was heart failure, and not a reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine as speculated.

Dr Noor Hisham said that based on the post-mortem report shared by Dr Chai’s family, the cause of death was attributed to coronary disease and myocardial infarction.

Khairy further said he hopes the public will stop all speculation, before reiterating MoH’s promise of full transparency.

Previously, it was reported that Dr Chai, who died on November 17, took the booster jab on November 9 but did not report any side effects.