After polls reversal, Bersatu VP Rafiq quits as Melaka party and PN chief

Mohd Rafiq (seated, second from right) will submit his formal resignation letter to Bersatu president and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said he was resigning as the head of both the Melaka Perikatan Nasional and the chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

In a statement today, the Bersatu vice-president, who lost the Teluk Mas seat during the state election last week, said his decision was to enable a new leadership to lead the party and PN in Melaka ahead of the 15th general election.

He will submit his formal resignation letter to Bersatu president and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tomorrow.

“I would like to apologise for all the mistakes during my tenure as the chairman of PN Melaka and the Melaka Bersatu liaison head. This resignation is to give an opportunity to the new leadership to lead Bersatu Melaka and PN Melaka to have enough time to make all the preparations to face the GE15.

“This resignation is also to enable me to give all the focus to strengthen the position and support of the people towards PN in the Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency and the Tangga Batu Bersatu division, and focus fully on my responsibilities as the vice president of Bersatu, come GE15.

“I hope and pray that the people of Melaka and the people of Malaysia can continue to support PN led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and hopefully PN will achieve excellent success in the upcoming GE15,” Mohd Rafiq said.

Mohd Rafiq had faced a four-cornered fight for the Teluk Mas state constituency, which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman winning in the recently concluded 15th Melaka state election.

Abdul Razak won with 6,052 votes, tailed by Mohd Rafiq who clinched 3,976 votes.