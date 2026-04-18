JOHOR BAHRU, April 18 — PKR today strongly denied a report by a media portal claiming that the party would contest solo in the upcoming Johor state election.

Johor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa described the claim as inaccurate, speculative and did not reflect the actual position of discussions at party or Pakatan Harapan (PH) level.

“PKR Johor remains committed to strengthening cooperation with component partners in PH, especially Johor, to ensure stability and continuity of the reform agenda for the people,” she said in a media statement today.

She said any considerations regarding the strategy for facing the Johor state election would be determined through a structured consultation process within the party leadership and also discussed at the state and national PH levels.

Dr Zaliha said the party’s current priority is to strengthen its work on the ground and support the federal government’s policies that benefit the people in facing the challenges of the cost of living and global economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, in Kota Bharu, PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh also echoed and described the portal’s report as untrue and misleading because there is no sign that the party will go it alone.

“There is no effort or rumour that PKR will contest solo,” she told reporters after attending the Rahmah Madani Sentuhan Kasih and Jualan programme in Kota Bharu.

Fuziah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), stressed that PKR will contest under the PH coalition in the upcoming state election.

The Johor state government’s term of administration will only end in April 2027, to give way to the state election. — Bernama