Explain direct awarding of RM1.13b Sarawak-Sabah Link Road contract, Sepanggar MP tells Finance Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Azis Jamman today asked the Finance Ministry to provide an explanation on the implementation of the Jana Wibawa Programme with regards to a direct negotiation contract awarded to Samling Resources Sdn Bhd to build the RM1.13 billion Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, from the Long Lopeng junction in Lawas.

Jana Wibawa is an economic generation programme to empower competent Bumiputera contractors.

In a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today, he used the Finance Minister’s reply to the question by Labuan Member of Parliament, Datuk Rozman Isli, on October 5, which stated five criteria for giving exemption to direct negotiation procurement.

The criteria are public interest that needs to be expedited, the standardisation of goods, the third is related to franchisees, the fourth involves security and strategy, and the fifth is contracts involving Bumiputera companies.

He said, as a result of the investigation he made through SSM, there was no record of the company (Samling Resources Sdn Bhd) and he instead found out a company Samling Ecovast Sdn Bhd, which is a joint venture company between Samling Resources Bhd and Ecovast Berhad.

“The results also show that Samling Resources is not a Bumiputera company,” he said, and asked why the in question was given to a non-Bumiputera company.

He also claimed that last week, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, Kimlun Corporation Bhd had announced that their subsidiary had been awarded a contract worth RM780 million, by Samling Resources Bhd to implement the Sarawak Sabah Road Network for the Lawas-Long Lopeng interchange.

“My question is, if Samling was awarded the RM1.13 billion project by the government, and it then offers the same project to Kimlun at a price of RM780 million. Is this true and if so, where did the RM350 million go, because it is a fairly large sum,” he said.

Azis also claimed that based on the record of direct negotiation projects in 2021, a total of 46 projects were listed.

He said the direct negotiation projects were implemented during the Emergency season, and not a single project involved the Ministry of Health.

“Interestingly, out of 46 direct negotiation projects, not a single project was implemented in Sabah,” he said, stressing what he had voiced in Parliament demanding equal allocation rights for Sabah and Sarawak.

The Borneo Post has contacted Samling Resources Sdn Bhd and is awaiting its response. — Borneo Post Online