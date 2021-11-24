Results of teacher transfer applications out on Dec 6, says senior education minister

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin in a video posted on Facebook said the results of the transfer applications would be announced by the Ministry of Education on that date. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The results of teacher transfer applications for 2022 made via eGTukar will be out on December 6.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin in a video posted on Facebook said the results of the transfer applications would be announced by the Ministry of Education on that date.

“InsyaAllah, this will give the teachers applying for transfer next year to make the necessary arrangements and preparations. Let’s wait for the announcement of the results on December 6,” he said.

The minister said the announcement of the results of the applications had been much awaited by the teachers as this year’s school sessions would come to an end soon. — Bernama