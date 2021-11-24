Khairy: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots open to all 18 and over

A man receives the Covid-19 booster jab at the UEM Learning Centre in Petaling Jaya, November 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — All individuals aged 18 years old and above are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He also said that Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved for use as boosters along with the Pfizer vaccines.

“The Technical Working Group (TWG) under the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF-B) has recommended that booster doses be given to all residents aged 18 years and above with priority appointments given according to age (age step down approach); front line officers; individuals with comorbidities; pregnant women; and the need to go abroad,” he said in a statement today.

Khairy also announced that those fully vaccinated with Sinovac could now receive the same brand as a booster, in addition to Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Sinovac vaccine recipients will be eligible for boosters three months after the date they received their second dose while those fully vaccinated using Pfizer and AstraZeneca will be able to get theirs six months after their date of completion.

Sinopharm vaccine recipients will be due for a booster three months after getting their full course while those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible just two months after their shot.

The government rolled out booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccines after it was shown that the protection against infection and hospitalisation decreased over time.