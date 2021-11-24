JPA: Civil service dept heads can reprimand staff who refuse Covid-19 vaccination

Health personnel prepare a syringe for Covid-19 vaccination at Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam, June 23, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Public Service Department (JPA) said it has given civil service department heads the authority to take appropriate action against any staff members who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine.

Its director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman told Utusan Malaysia that the number of staff who continue to reject the vaccine is very small, but he does not want them to interfere with delivery of services.

“Most organisations will have issues like this. We have given the department heads the green light to take action against them.

“The main focus for us is to make sure all the government operations are running well as well as ensuring we continue to improve our service for the public,” he reportedly said.

Previously, Khairul had mentioned that staff in the Ministry of Education had the highest number of non-registration for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest data on this is being updated after JPA released a memo stating that anyone who refuses to be vaccinated after November 1 will be subject to disciplinary action or their services terminated.

Khairul said the memo was sent out on October 18 this year and has clearly stated that action will be taken against those who have yet to receive two full doses by the stipulated date.