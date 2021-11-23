Perak police: 13-year-old among 369 individuals detained by cops in drug raids

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said all those caught were detained at 11 drug dens in active locations in the state. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Nov 23 — A 13-year-old teenager was among 369 addicts and drug dealers detained by Perak police in a series of ambushes from Sunday until today.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said all those caught were detained at 11 drug dens in active locations in the state.

The operation, which involved police personnel and those from the Malaysian Volunteer Corps (RELA), ended at 2pm today

“Those detained were 364 males and five women. Also caught were 30 foreigners aged between 13 and 60 years old,” he said in a statement today.

He said 47 were detained for drug dealing, 140 for drug possession and 181 were users.

They were all investigated under various drugs laws, he said, adding that during the operation, police also detained a man under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 and 11 others categorised as wanted persons.

In the operation, police confiscated drugs valued at RM33,809.70, namely heroin, syabu, cannabis, Erimin pills, Ecstasy and ketum juice.

Police also seized several cars and RM13,600 cash. — Bernama