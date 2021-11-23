No reappointment has nothing to do with defeat in Melaka, says former state PAS commissioner

Former Melaka PAS commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Sedik said his focus now was to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the sake of the Malays and Islam. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 23 — Former Melaka PAS commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Sedik today confirmed that he is no longer holding the post after his three-term term tenure expired and it has nothing to do with his defeat in the Melaka state election, last Saturday.

“This is normal because my tenure as the state PAS commissioner for three terms has ended and it has nothing to do with the state election.

“...any individual can be reappointed to the post after having a one-term ‘break’ and I am still the Jasin PAS chief,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem from Barisan Nasional (BN) emerged victorious when he defeated five other candidates vying for the Duyong seat, including Kamarudin with a 200 vote-majority.

Kamarudin said his focus now was to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the sake of the Malays and Islam.

He also congratulated Zulkifli Ismail on his appointment as the new Melaka PAS commissioner and expressed his support for his successor’s leadership.

Earlier, the party announced the appointment of Zulkifli who is also the state Ulama Council chief as the new Melaka PAS commissioner, replacing Kamarudin.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was reported as saying that the matter was decided at the second meeting of the PAS Central Working Committee on November 21, chaired by its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang. — Bernama