Najib’s SRC conviction appeal fixed for decision on Dec 8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court November 10, 2021. — Picture by Meira Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal against the former prime minister’s conviction and jail sentence for misappropriation of RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd funds has now been fixed for decision on December 8.

The hearing date was provided and affirmed by the Office of the Chief Registrar, Federal Court of Malaysia through a media statement issued earlier today.

“This office would like to inform the decision on three of the above appeals have been fixed for December 8, Wednesday, 9am at the Court of Appeal which will take place in Putrajaya,” the statement briefly reads.

Previously, Najib’s appeal concluded on May 18 after 15 days of hearing. The hearing which began on April 5 was initially scheduled for 12 days until April 22 but three additional days were allocated.

Court of Appeal judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil who chaired a three-member panel alongside Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera presided over the hearing.

In the RM42 million SRC International case, Najib was sentenced by the High Court to 10 years’ jail on each of the three counts of CBT and each of the three counts of money laundering, and 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, in default five years’ jail, in the case of abuse of position on July 28 last year.

However, Najib will only serve 12 years in jail as the judge ordered all the jail sentences to run concurrently which he is now appealing against.