CovidNow: Over 2.5 million Malaysian adolescents fully vaccinated

A student receives his Covid-19 jab at SMA Izzuddin Shah in Ipoh October 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A total of 2,589,925 individuals or 82.3 per cent of the country’s adolescents have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the CovidNow website, 2,755,745 individuals or 87.6 per cent of the adolescent population have received at least one dose of vaccine.

As for the adult population, 95.6 per cent or 22,390,580 individuals completed their vaccination while another 97.8 per cent or 22,914,289 received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 36,028 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday with 2,244 as the first dose, 4,325 the second and 29,459 were booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (NIP) to 51,938,646. — Bernama