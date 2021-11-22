Better deals for Sabah, Sarawak after joint consultative committee meeting, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili in Parliament, November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — A better deal for Sabah and Sarawak is being discussed with the government, through the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) on Special Grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the JCC, chaired by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, is expected to meet soon to discuss the issue further.

He said during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, financial and annual grants review under Article 112D and refund of the 40 per cent income and revenues derived from Sabah were addressed but the state government rejected the offer as the PH formula did not explain how they came up with the amount.

“Sarawak also rejected the PH formula for similar reasons. Both states wanted to know how the formula was derived and whether it reflected the right amount of what is payable to both states.

“Both Sabah and Sarawak also wanted a transparent formula, which is in line with what is rightfully payable under the Federal Constitution,” Ongkili said in a statement tonight. — Bernama