SDMC: Number of new Covid-19 cases continues to drop in Sarawak

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Nov 21 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continues to drop with 245 cases reported today, from 255 cases yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that of the total daily cases today, only five cases involved lung infection and required respiratory assistance, while the remaining cases were either asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms,

“A total of four new fatalities due to Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from Nov 16 to 20,” it said, adding that the death cases involved those aged between 39 and 62 and had history of asthma, cancer and high blood.

According to the committee, only six clusters were still active in the state. — Bernama