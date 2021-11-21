MMEA expects increased criminal activities in Johor waters as economic sectors reopen

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Dawn Chin

MUAR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is expecting an increase in criminal activities in Johor waters following the re-opening of more economic sectors.

Its director-general, Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said among them were attempts to enter the country without valid permits.

He added that Johor would be the main focus due to its proximity to neighbouring countries, apart from the fact that the trade, shipping, agriculture and plantation sectors were much more prolific here compared to other states.

“The situation will pave the way for irresponsible parties to bring in foreigners through illegal routes,” he told reporters after closing Operation Redback 16 here, today.

Mohd Zubil said MMEA will beef up patrols and increase enforcement by deploying 45 naval assets to monitor and control the country’s border.

Operation Redback is an annual joint maritime exercise between MMEA and the Australia Border Force to fight maritime criminal activities and curb human smuggling in the Straits of Melaka. — Bernama