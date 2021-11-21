Melaka polls: All independent, Putra, Iman candidates lose their deposit

Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee lost his deposit in trying to defend the Pengkalan Batu seat when he could only get 1,218 votes. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The attempts by all Independent candidates, including ‘YB Viral’ Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, and those from political parties making their maiden election appearance in the Melaka state polls ended up losing their deposits.

All 22 Independent candidates as well as the five from Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and only one from Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) were among 34 candidates who lost their deposits in the Melaka polls after failing to garner one-eighth (1/8) or 12.5 per cent of the total votes that were counted.

Norhizam lost his deposit in trying to defend the Pengkalan Batu seat when he could only get 1,218 votes.

This is the first time that Putra and Iman are contesting in an election.

Two candidates each from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) also lost their deposits.

The two PN candidates who lost their deposits were Clarice Chan Ming Wang, who contested the Bandar Hilir seat and Fong Khai Ling (Kota Laksamana); the BN candidates were Lee Kah Sean (Bandar Hilir) and Benjamin Low Ching Hong (Kota Laksamana); and the PH candidates were Zainal Hassan (Tanjung Bidara) and Maznah Baharuddin (Ayer Limau).

Nine candidates who were involved in six-cornered fights in three state seats — Gadek, Asahan and Duyong — also lost their deposits.

They are Azafen Amin (Independent); Mohan Singh Booda Singh (Independent); Laila Norinda Maon (Putra); Mohd Noor Salleh (Independent); Azmar Abdul Hamid (Independent); Mohd Akhir Ayob (Independent); Gan Tian Soh (Independent); Muhamad Hafiz Ishak (Independent); and Mohd Faizal Amzah (Putra).

PH’s Low Chee Leong won the Kota Laksamana seat by the biggest majority of 11,494 votes while Independent candidate Datuk Dr Norazlanshah Hazali, who contested in Serkam, won by the lowest majority of 79 votes.

BN received the mandate to form the new state government in Melaka after winning two-thirds majority. The coalition of Umno, MCA and MIC won 21 out of the 28 state seats contested. — Bernama