Group claims yet another death in custody under Kelantan police’s watch

Human rights group Edict claimed that there was another death in police custody in Kelantan. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Human rights group Eliminating Deaths and Abuse in Custody Together (Edict) claimed there was another death in police custody, this time in Kelantan.

The victim was said to have been in custody for several days and had died on November 16, 2021.

“Edict has been notified of a death in police custody at Kota Baru district police headquarters (IPD) in Kelantan. The victim was arrested several days ago and was beaten badly by the police causing his eventual death on November 16, 2021,” the group claimed in a statement.

“Edict however has failed in getting any information from the police as they have been uncooperative. Edict is extremely disappointed with several cases of torture and death in custody that is rampant in Kelantan.”

Edict said it had on November 12 flagged another death in custody when 27-year-old Mohd Norshafriezan Zazlan was severely beaten at Bachok IPD instead.

It said that four days later another death happened at the same police station due to excessive use of police force.

“Edict hopes the Kelantan police will take seriously this matter of beating detainees till death. We also urge Bukit Aman to investigate officers who were involved in these deaths.

“We also hope the government will hasten the implementation of the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission and not the Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill so cases of police abuse can be investigated by an independent and fair body,” it added.

Just last month, the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) said several agencies reported as many as 456 deaths in their custody for 2020, the majority of which involved prisoners.

According to Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph, the Prison Department reported 363 deaths, followed by the Immigration Department (50), police (34), and the National Anti-Drug Agency that reported nine.