Communications Ministry to refine proposal to create dedicated channel for general election, says minister

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will refine the proposal to create a dedicated channel for the general election as part of efforts to improve the dissemination of information to the people, said its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Citing the special channel for the Olympics, Annuar said that a designated channel could be created to give a fair space to all competing political parties.

“It is something interesting that we can establish, perhaps for the Sarawak state election it is not that suitable, but for the general election, it is conceivable.

“It is one of the options that has never been provided, but it is not impossible if the situation permits. Technology allows us to do that and the cost is not so high,” he said when he dropped by at the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama)’s Melaka polls operations room today.

Also present were Bernama chief executive officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, editor-in-chief Abdul Rahman Ahmad and executive editor Harlina Samson.

Annuar said with this dedicated channel, all campaign activities that took place in rural areas, especially those that were previously unknown to the public, could also be aired.

He said once the parliament was dissolved, the channel could start broadcasting all information that would educate the public.

“It also does not interfere with other air time, the EC (Election Commission) can monitor what happens on the ground. This dedicated channel is quite interesting, we will think about it later,” he said.

Annuar said KKMM, during the Melaka polls, had introduced a new approach by providing space to candidates to use the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM)’s TV and radio channels to disseminate information about themselves and their aspirations to voters due to the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTM TV channel has started to air posters and biodata of candidates contesting in the Melaka polls as well as their audio recording via MelakaFM radio station, from November 14. ― Bernama