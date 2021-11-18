Rais Yatim proposes establishment of digital Parliament library

Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks to reporters at a press conference at Parliament September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim has proposed that a digital Parliament library be established to empower the legislative field in the national language.

He said funds should be raised next year to create an authoritative, easily accessible and highly prioritised digital library making it the best legislative library in Asia.

Admitting that it would not be easy, he said, however, with clear visions, it could be realised to equip the country with legislative knowledge.

“This digital library will also be consulted by researchers or scholars to obtain debates, data, information and the country’s legislative history,” he said.

He said this in his speech when launching the Rare and Manuscript Collections Exhibition and Parliament level National Language Month celebration at the Parliament Building here today.

The Parliament Library currently has 43,114 collections of original documents such as the Straits Settlements and the Federated Malay States Legislations, Hansard, bills, acts and statute papers.

Meanwhile, the Rare and Manuscript Collections Exhibition features more than 50 selected Parliament manuscript collections covering main categories involving proceedings, national development and Parliamentary diplomacy beginning this month until January next year. — Bernama