Malaysia racks up another 68 deaths from Covid-19

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury a victim who died from Covid-19 at the Christian cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Sixty-eight more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 29,837.

According to the CovidNow website, 12 were brought-in-dead.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 40 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Sarawak with 37 deaths per one million people and Perak with 24 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 16 per one million people. Twelve states recorded lower averages. They are Sabah and Kedah (15 each), Penang (14), Melaka (12), Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Selangor (11), Johor (10), Kuala Lumpur and Perlis (eight).

Labuan and Putrajaya are the only states that recorded zero deaths.

The CovidNow website showed that 64.8 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.1 per cent were partially vaccinated and 13 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (56.9 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 44.6 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 56.9 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 87.1 per cent were Malaysians.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 6,266 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,606 infections.

This was followed by Kelantan with 803 new cases, Sabah (599), Johor (536), Kedah (425), Kuala Lumpur (396), Pahang (377), Terengganu (298), Negri Sembilan (244), Perak (243), Penang (221), Melaka (136).

Labuan recorded 28 new cases while Putrajaya and Labuan each recorded 27 cases yesterday.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,557,516.