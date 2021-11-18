Kedah assembly passes bill to lower eligible age of electoral candidates from 21 to 18

The amendment to the bill was tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and debated by several assemblymen before being passed. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Nov 18 — The Kedah State Legislative Assembly today passed a bill to amend the state constitution to lower the eligible age of electoral candidates for state seats from 21 to 18.

The amendment to the bill was tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and debated by several assemblymen before being passed.

Earlier during the debate session, Datuk Phahrolrazi Zawawi (Amanah-Alor Mengkudu) said the youths should be exposed to the country’s political system and governance.

“Before students leave school, they must be explained about the democratic system and constitutional monarch, otherwise they will not understand and vote as they like,” he said.

For Datuk Zamri Yusuf (PKR-Suka Menanti), the amendment will provide an opportunity for youths, especially those aged 18 to 20, to become state assemblymen and be involved in determining matters related to them.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the amendment was in line with the passing of the bill to amend the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age and the eligible age of electoral candidates from 21 to 18 in 2019.

The assembly adjourned sine die. — Bernama